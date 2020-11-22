Madamenoire Featured Video

Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Tanya Sam has stopped participating in filming of the reality show. In case you missed it, in October 2020 it was rumored that she and castmate Porsha Williams participated in a threesome with a male stripper at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party. Sam has denied these claims. According to The Jasmine Brand, she isn’t pleased with the way the scandal was being used to promote the next season of RHOA, so she has stopped filming.

A source told Page Six that the the party, which took place in Charleston, South Carolina and had nine or 10 guests, that they witnessed many hookups throughout the night. They alleged that the raunchiness began in the living room, which was caught on camera. They claimed that when the camera crew was wrapping up around 5 a.m., two female cast members went off and had a threesome with a male stripper. Though there were no cameras they claimed that the two women still had mics on and sexual noises could be heard coming from one of the bedrooms.

“I will address this topic now and will not entertain this absurdity any further,” the Toronto, Canada native wrote on Instagram. “The rumor circulating about me is NOT TRUE.”

Sam was reportedly also unhappy with the way the show aired the rumors about her fiance Paul Judge’s alleged cheating ways. During season 12, a woman named Shiana, aka The Cookie Lady, said Judge approached her at a bar one night and told her he was single after he followed her to the bathroom to start a conversation. On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 After Show, Sam said Judge told her a different story and that’s the one she believes.

“”So the situation was there was a bunch of guys from [Paul’s alma mater] Morehouse. They were out at a bar, and there were two ladies at the end of the bar,” she explained in the above clip. “And so, there’s six guys there like, ‘Hey, ladies, do you want some drinks?'”

After Judge told her his side, she said she wasn’t upset with him and decided to move on from the situation.

“Paul and I sleep together 365 days a year,” she continued. “I am grateful we’re in the same city. We’re not in some long-distance relationship,” she said. “Like, that’s solid.”

Let’s hope Sam and Bravo are able to make amends and she returns to filming.