Traversing the dating scene can be a tricky thing. There are so many questions to answer. Is this the real thing? Am I doing too much? Is this a red flag? Should I post this person on my social media? These are questions we all ask ourselves as regular folk, so you can only imagine how much more things are heightened when you’re someone whose life plays out in the public eye.

Angela Simmons said as much when we interviewed her recently. And on an upcoming clip of “Growing Up Hip Hop,” she reiterated that same sentiment, coming to tears about the fact that there are so many aspects of her personal life that she cannot keep to herself.

In a conversation, with her friend, Angela said, “I’m a little annoyed, right? because if I date and things are not going how I want them to go and having other peoples’ opinions—which I’ve never been one to necessarily care about that but it’s still annoying. Everybody’s having all these speculations online. Some of them are true. Some of them are not. Any move I make somebody has something to say. Where do you just get to be yourself without people judging you. You don’t know what’s actually going on inside and I’m never going to give everything because why would everyone give everything of their life.

So now it’s like, ‘Oh she can’t keep a man. Oh they unfollowed each other.’ Okay yeah, I unfollowed him. I deleted pictures but that’s where I was at. I don’t know if I’m in this relationship. I’m out of it one second, I’m in it the next because I’m trying to figure it out. And I think it can be extremely hard and unfair when it comes to being in the public eye, you know what I mean?”

Angela was likely referring to boxer Daniel Jacobs, a man she publicly acknowledged she was dating in August of 2020. By January of this year, Simmons had removed all traces of him from her page.

Her friend brings up a valid point about Angela’s decision to share aspects of her dating life, leading people inevitably have an opinion about it.

“If you put it out publicly, people are more apt to have something to say. And if you’re not ready for the public scrutiny, you shouldn’t put it out there in that way.”

Angela said, “But no one thinks that. You don’t get in a relationship or say you’re ever going to break up. You’re going to marry them in your head. In my head. I’m not dating to play…I want to have more kids. There’s a bigger picture.”

Then getting emotional, Angela says, “This is my first relationship since Sutton and it’s not easy for me. It’s not easy for me to date, date publicly, date privately. I am constantly going through it.”

You can watch Angela discuss her dating life in the clip below.





“Growing Up Hip Hop” airs Thursday June 17th at 9PM EST on WeTV.