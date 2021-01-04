Is It Over Already? Angela Simmons Deletes Almost Every Trace Of Boyfriend Daniel Jacobs From Her Instagram

Angela Simmons is seemingly coming into the new year a single woman. Fans have noticed that the star recently deleted almost all of the posts she had connecting her to boxer beau Daniel Jacobs. The two went public with their relationship in August 2020. No more images of her supporting him, them cozying up together laughing. With almost all traces of Jacobs gone from her Instagram, fans of the Growing Up Hip Hop star believe this means that the couple has called it quits.

Even though Simmons might have thought she scrubbed her Instagram account of all the memories she shared with Jacobs, one video post from last October is still up. She is seen prepping for a boxing workout wearing a “TEAM JACOBS” sweatshirt, captioning the video, “Grinding #TeamJacobs Built Not Bought.” The “Built Not Bought” message, by the way, is one Simmons has used for some time to encourage making improvements to one’s body by putting in hard work and going about things the natural way.

Similarly, Jacobs only has one memory of Simmons on his account, too, even though his dates all the way back to when the couple first went public. In a post from August 2020, he shared a cute photo of the pair at an event posed together, which he captioned, “Wedding vibes tonight with her.”

If the couple has indeed split, this wouldn’t be the first time an ending to one of Simmons’ relationships has created headlines. The starlet has both dealt with and shared the ups and downs of her relationships with the public in the past. Back in December 2017, she announced that she split from then-fiance Sutton Tennyson. In November of 2018, he was shot and killed following an argument outside his Atlanta home. Tennyson and Simmons share a son, Sutton Joseph or SJ, who is now four.

Also, while we still don’t know who she was referring to, back in December 2019, Simmons went on The Breakfast Club and discussed what it was like for her to be in an abusive relationship in her past. According to her, the situation encouraged her to create the campaign Pressure Makes Diamonds with the mission is to help develop positive self-image and confidence in young women.

“I’m in a better headspace and I know that I’m done and I can focus in and get therapy and move on. But it’s a tough situation, it’s definitely tough to talk about when you’re in it,” she said at the time. “I know I have found there have been a lot of women who just don’t speak about it and they’re stuck in relationships and marriages or whatever it is, be it they stay for their kids, or they stay because they don’t have financial means to get out of it. But by all means you could wind up not here tomorrow and it happens to women all the time. So I just encourage people to get help. Even if you’re silently getting help, you’ve got to get help.”

While Simmons is to no newbie to having her love life, or lack thereof, magnified in the public eye, we hope that regardless of her current relationship status, she’s feeling positive going into the new year. Whether she’s still with Jacobs or not, encouraging and empowering other women to avoid toxic relationships and be their best selves seems to give Simmons just as much comfort as it offers others.