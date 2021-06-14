MadameNoire Featured Video

After the celebrity boxing match between Aaron Carter and Lamar Odom went down in Atlantic City over the weekend, radio and TV personality Wendy Williams recently shared that she got to spend some one-on-one time with the fight’s winner and even got to try on his championship belt.

Now for the record, Hot New Hip Hop reported that Odom “outsizes Carter by 80 pounds in weight and 10 inches in height.” If you missed Friday night’s battle between the two, the outlet additionally shared that the former NBA basketball player defeated Carter — an early 2000s pop star — after issuing a second-round TKO.

Regular watchers of The Wendy Williams Show will know that the host has been anticipating the match for weeks and was excited to attend. That said, over the weekend she posted a snapshot of the winner’s belt with a caption that recalled Odom complementing her figure as she tried it on for size.

“@lamarodom is the MAN!!” Williams posted. “He spent time with me after his WIN. He put this belt on me & commented on my small waist in a good way. He was VERY wanting to take a shower. He left my suite, I got to my car & fell in my fortress bed 4 am.”

Sparking speculation that Williams was one of the sponsors of the fight, you’ll notice that one of the badges on the belt reads, “A true champion. Queen of Talk Shows Wendy Williams.”

Wendy has been known to speak on her affinity for Odom in the past. The NBA player — who was recently rumored to be seeing Karlie Redd — told the host amidst a guest appearance he’d done on her daytime talk show last month, “I’m still single, Wendy. Happily single.”

Relatedly, Wendy was also seen out for dinner with comedian Gary Owen over the weekend after she’d asked him out on her show last week and he discussed all the drama between him and his estranged wife Kenya Duke.