SuperDope Q has gone from reality star to Black business owner. This celebrity stylist first came onto our radar when he joined the cast of VH1’s Black Ink Crew during season eight when he began styling Ceasar Emmanuel but now he is channeling his creativity into his own line of hair colors called Hair Dope.

The products include hair waxes, dyes, a brightener and shampoo that cause little to no damage to your tresses. The ingredients are cruelty-free and include shea butter and coconut oils.

“I feel like hair color is an accessory nowadays,” he told MadameNoire. “When you’re grabbing your purse and shoes and styling your outfit you can change your hair color to match your outfit and your mood.”

Hair Dope consists of three semi-permanent dyes titled Hair Juice, two hair waxes titled Hair Sauce, a brightener, a shampoo and colorful dyes that are water-based with no ammonia and last for several washes. The Hair Sauces come in the colors Hot N’ Spicy and Silver Bling while the Hair Juice comes in Fab Fuschia, Mula Green and Icy Hot. Q promises that the results will be true to the color as promised. The Hair Dope is coming to stores soon but for now is available via FanVestor. Prices start at $25.

Besides launching his line of hair colors, SuperDope Q, born Quinton Maurice, will be expanding his career in fashion. The Milwaukee native, who has styled KeKe Palmer, Migos, Big Latto and more, also plans to open his own store in Atlanta, Georgia called The SuperDope Club. Not only will women and men’s streetwear be sold but the clubhouse will also consist of a barbershop, beauty salon and nail shop.

Even though he is no longer a cast member of Black Ink Crew, Q wasn’t tight-lipped about how he felt about the show’s current season.

“Of course I watched the opening episode,” he said. “I didn’t like the fact there’s not any LGBTQ love on there this season. I just feel like there’s no one on there with a full character this season. There’s no pizazz or anyone that lights up the room when they walk in. I don’t see Sky either so….”

It was revealed in the beginning of the season that cast member Walter Miller had stole money from the Black Ink tattoo shop, something that stunned the cast and deeply hurt Emmanuel. Q empathized with Miller, but felt he could’ve handled his financial issues differently.

“You never know what a person is going through but I feel like it was something that he could’ve spoken to Ceasar about. Ceasar would help anybody.”

Q credited realty television with significantly boosting his exposure and wouldn’t mind returning one day, but did mention that being a reality TV star limited his fashion career. Due to contract stipulations and having to film in New York City Monday through Friday, he couldn’t focus on growing his career as a stylist.

“I had to turn down a lot of people and I was so sad about it,” he said. “The biggest stars I had to turn down were Jamie Foxx and Usher. I couldn’t do it because I had to film. I was also called to style K. Michelle for her Jack Daniels [campaign] and I couldn’t do it.”

Q has been focusing on flourishing now that he is free from the constraints of reality television. He is adding music to his resume with the upcoming release of a new single titled “Let Me Find Out.” He also has another single coming soon with Dess Dior.