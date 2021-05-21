MadameNoire Featured Video

During a press conference Thursday, Ceaser Emmanuel confirmed that he recently filed a lawsuit in connection to child abuse allegations lodged against him. The defendant of the lawsuit is Emmanuel’s co-parent, Crystal Torres, who recently took to Instagram to accuse the reality star of using lying on their daughter, Cheyenne, and using the case as a storyline for his reality show, “Black Ink Crew.”

In the lawsuit, Emmanuel is asking that Torres stops publically making statements that he says are false and defamatory in regard to the abuse allegations.

“I am concerned for my daughter Cheyenne; her mother has corrupted her. I would do anything in my power to have my daughter back in my life. She is the sole heir to my Black Ink empire,” said Emmanuel. “I am nothing without her, and I miss her by my side. I have been dealing with this family matter for a while. And every time I feel like I am getting somewhere, I am being shut down and pulled away from speaking with my daughter directly…Everything I’ve built has been for my daughter.”

A post-conference press release obtained by MadameNoire also stated that Emmanuel provided “Crystal a letter from the GA Fulton County Dept. of Family & Children Services clearing him of any abuse charges.”

Further, the release says that production of “Black Ink Crew” has been paused pending the outcome of an investigation.

“Despite the evidence provided, she has continued to smear his name on various online platforms, which resulted in lost endorsement deals and having to put his massive VH1 reality show on pause due to an internal investigation. Additionally, it halted his volunteer work with the community and underserved kids as people falsely assumed he was guilty of abuse,” the statement reads.

As previously reported, last year Emmanuel’s 17-year-old daughter accused him of physically assaulting her during a disagreement at his Georgia home. The allegations and aftermath have been playing out in the recent season of “Black Ink Crew,” which seemingly prompted Torres to address the case again on Instagram.