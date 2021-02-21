MadameNoire Featured Video

Wine lacks nutrients and can pack on the calories and carbs with each glass. A glass of Port is 232 calories and 14 carbs alone. If you’re trying to meet your fitness goals, wine may not be ideal for your meal prep menu unless you choose wisely. There are many wines available that are low in carbs, keto-friendly if you are on a keto diet and also Weight Watchers appropriate. Scroll and take a look at five low-carb wines that won’t hinder you from reaching your fitness goals.

Lifevine Wines

Lifevine Wines is a brand committed to giving you quality wine that is pure and healthier than the rest. Not only have their wines been deemed as having antioxidant superiority, Lifevine Wines are also Certified Pesticide Free and have won a Clean Label Project Purity Award for their commitment to ingredient purity. Their wines include a certified organic Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay from California and Pinot Noir from Oregon. Lifevine Wines have zero sugar, are low in carbs, calories, keto-friendly and Weight Watchers points approved as well. Shop their wines here.

Hey Mama Wines

If you prefer a bubbly wine, try Hey Mama Wines. Their canned Rose’ wine is light on the carbs and calories with 160 calories a can and 1.5 grams of carbs. It’s also vegan and gluten-free. It is comprised of 60 % Syrah, 38 % Cabernet Sauvignon and 2% Pinot Grio and has a watermelon and strawberry flavor. Shop Hey Mama Wines here.

Dhōs Spirits

If you’re being super strict about your alcohol intake, try alcohol-free spirits from Dhōs. Their products have the taste of different cocktails but without the alcohol. Their spirits, aperitif and liquer are anywhere from zero to five calories and you can use it as a replacement for your favorite gin or triple sec. Take a look at their products here.

McBride Sisters Collection Black Girl Magic 2018 California Merlot

Red wine is one of the best options if you are looking for a low carb, low sugar wine. According to Vino Vest, a glass of Merlot only has 3.7 grams of carbs and less than two grams of sugars. If you don’t have a particular Merlot in mind, try the Black Girl Magic Merlot from the McBride Sisters. Their merlot boast “black cherry and warm cocoa aromas mixed with fresh raspberry and plum” with a chocolate and cherry taste. Take a look here.

Fitvine Wines

FitVine is a brand that is dedicated to providing wines that are appropriate for the fit lifestyle. They ferment their wines for a longer time, so they have “less sugar in an entire bottle than what is in one 5 ounce glass of the top 10 wine brands in the Unites States,” according to their website. FitVine offers a variety of white and red wines including Cabernet Sauvignon, Prosecco, Pinot Grigio Holiday Red, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Red Blend, Chenin Blanc, Rose, Red Zinfandel and more. None of their wines have over 4.4 grams of carbs and a glass doesn’t exceed 128 calories. Shop FitVine here.