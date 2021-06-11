MadameNoire Featured Video

After posting photos of her herself throughout the past several days where fans claim she’s “unrecognizable,” many of K. Michelle’s followers have had the internet buzzing with commentary regarding the singer’s seemingly new look. Since she’s been very open about her history with plastic surgery in the past — and the danger it was to her overall health — fans are now wondering if she decided to go back under the knife.

As mentioned, K. Michelle is no stranger to plastic surgery. As many may recall, back in 2017 the “V.S.O.P.” singer had candidly shared that she was then in the beginning stages of getting her butt implants and silicone injections removed. At that time, she’d told the hosts of Ebro In The Morning, “Now I just want to be me, who my mama made me.”

The process of removing the implants and silicone proved to be a long, dangerous, and difficult road. In 2018, the singer had to get a blood transfusion after having complications following some of her surgeries. While it wasn’t always easy, she continued to document her journey periodically for her fans and others who’d found her removal process relatable to their own experiences in the aftermath of getting work done.

At the beginning of 2020 — two years after she’d gotten her initial removal surgery — she’d shared with Madame Noire that even though she was still experiencing some pain, things definitely weren’t as bad as they’d been prior to her beginning the removal process. Thankfully, in November she’d announced finally being done with all of her silicone removal surgeries.

The singer made headlines the following month when screenshots from an Instagram Live she’d posted around that time had fans saying her face looked different than they were used to.

More recent photos of K. Michelle have had fans feeling like the singer has switched up the look of her face again. On Twitter, people reacted to the photos she’s shared over the past couple of days with tweets like:

“She looks amazing, just unrecognizable. But if it makes her happy it’s cool.”

and “I’ve been staring at that K Michelle photo for the past 5 mins and I still can’t find K Michelle in that photo.”

All things considered, the singer addressed all the commentary on her “newer” new look by sharing a photo last night with a tweet that simply read, “I’m just pretty. Get over it.” In a clip from an Instagram Live she’d recently done where she spoke on all the chatter about her face even more, she said, “Just shut the f–k up, because I can’t help who I am. I’m sorry I look f–king good and I’m sorry if it bothers you that I look pretty.”