K. Michelle is finally done with her removal and reconstruction surgery of the silicone injections she had. The Love & Hip Hop star has been open and transparent about her decision to remove her silicone implants from her behind after experiencing health issues. The “VSOP” singer took to social media to say that she is finished after having multiple reconstructive surgeries.

“Surgery went well,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I got my butt back the healthy way. My last butt was named Betsy, what should I name this one??????”

“My silicone removal and reconstruction is complete. I can twerk again with the knock knees,” she wrote in the caption.

Back in January, she told us she about the aches and pains she was still having due to getting the injections.

“I have some pain, but it’s definitely not what it was,” she said. “I used to have migraines to the point that I couldn’t get out of bed. I don’t have that anymore. I have different aches and pains and some stinging right now because I probably have a small infection, but other than that, it’s not that bad. I just try to take my time. I don’t go out a lot and party and stuff like that. I keep it real simple.”

She said that when she decided to have the procedure done, she didn’t put much thought into it.

“I was young,” she told us. “That was like six, seven years ago. I didn’t think anything of it, I just knew I wanted them. I didn’t even think of what the consequences would be. I just did it.”

In 2018, K. Michelle told People that she got her injections done through the black market.

“He wasn’t a doctor — it was black market, it was these ‘hydrogel’ injections — that’s what they were being called,” she says. “When I found out my favorite rapper did it, that’s when I decided, ‘I’m getting it done.’”

We are happy to hear that she is back to being healthy.