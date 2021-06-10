MadameNoire Featured Video

Recently shared on social media, Fantasia gave us our first glimpse of her daughter Keziah London Taylor who was born late last month.

As Fantasia’s third pregnancy, throughout its progression the singer documented the difficulties she’d experienced along the way such as premature contractions. In an early arrival, the singer and her husband of seven years Kendall Taylor happily announced the birth of the child on May 24.

Then, only days later, Fantasia shared that Keziah was in the neonatal intensive care unit. A photo of her and Taylor holding hands had a caption that simply read, “In the NICU with You.”

All that noted, in a more recent Instagram post shared to her account yesterday (June 9) Fantasia’s seen with the baby on her chest as the two shared a warm embrace. In a short and sweet caption that gave us a hint on the Keziah’s status, the singer wrote, “Almost home.”

Keziah is Fantasia’s second child with Taylor. She also has two other children, Zion,19, and Dallas, 9.

When the child was born last month, Fantasia posted on Instagram, “Keziah was born a little too early but she is a fighter just like her Mother. When you see the words Strength, Determined, Perseverance, and Unbreakable think of Fantasia Monique Taylor💪🏾 .”

Relatedly, her husband had shared his deep admiration for both her and Keziah’s strength. Lovingly, he’d posted, “Today I experienced something that rewrote my personal definition of a Black Woman. To observe my Queen @tasiasword bring my little Angel @keziahlondontaylor into this world elevated my understanding and sense of pride, respect and admiration for black women. “Yahweh, please empower me to lead and protect my wife and children with the highest level of wisdom, power and discipline that I have to capacity to receive!” Happy Birthday to my little Kezzy Bear!”