Fantasia has been documenting the ups and downs of her latest pregnancy via social media. Back in April, she revealed that she was hospitalized after experiencing contractions. Despite her recent hospitalization to stop contractions and going into labor, her daughter was still born a bit too soon.

Last week, she announced that she and her husband, Kendall Taylor, welcomed their first child together, Keziah Taylor.

“Keziah was born a little too early but she is a fighter just like her Mother,” she wrote on Instagram

In her latest post, the “Free Yourself” singer revealed that her daughter is in the neonatal intensive care unit seven days after giving birth.

“In the NICU with You,” she captioned a photo of her and husband holding hands on Instagram.

She didn’t provide any further details.

Before she started experiencing complications, the mother of three said she was “feeling good” and that her husband had been a great support.

“Mornings are a little tough for me but again, this is my third time riding this rodeo so I got it,” she said during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show in December. “I think the greatest gift that I have is a supportive husband that won’t let me touch anything, do anything. I wake up to breakfast so it makes it a whole lot better.”

Fantasia already has two other children, Zion,19, and Dallas, 9.

After watching Fantasia give birth, Taylor gushed about his wife’s strength in an IG post.

“Today I experienced something that rewrote my personal definition of a Black Woman,” Taylor said. “To observe my Queen @tasiasword bring my little Angel @keziahlondontaylor into this world elevated my understanding and sense of pride, respect and admiration for black women. Yahweh, please empower me to lead and protect my wife and children with the highest level of wisdom, power and discipline that I have to capacity to receive!”