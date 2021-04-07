MadameNoire Featured Video

Earlier this week, we reported that singer Fantasia had been hospitalized because she was experiencing contractions at just six months pregnant.

The singer shared the news via her Instagram stories. “My baby girl thinks she’s missing something out here, but she’s got to stay in here a little longer.”

Since then, she’s provided her fans with an update on her condition.

In an Instagram post that lived on her page, Fantasia thanked fans and supporters for their prayers and shared that she had been released from the hospital.

“We want to thank each and every person who called, texted and all those warriors who prayed for me and our family during this time. Both me and @keziahlondontaylor are being released today and are thankful to be going back home. Keziah is too ready to hit these streets but it’s not her turn just yet! Lol”

We’re certainly glad to hear it.

This pregnancy has been a hard fought one as doctors told the singer and her husband Kendall Taylor that she would not be able to conceive naturally because one of her fallopian tubes was closed.

While doctors suggested procedures to help her get pregnant, the couple declined. In an interview with Tamron Hall, Kendall said that God told him they would be able to have a baby naturally.

And the two were able to conceive naturally.

Now that Fantasia is in the final stretch, with just three more months to go, we’re hoping that this baby is born healthy and full-term.