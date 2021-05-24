Fantasia’s baby was ready for the world a little bit before her time. The singer was hospitalized after experiencing contractions six months into her pregnancy. Now, a month and some change later, it was time her third child to enter the world.

And Fantasia made the announcement of her daughter, Keziah London Taylor’s arrival on Instagram.

In the caption for a photo of herself with an elephant standing behind her, Fantasia wrote:

“The Elephant is the animal I chose to surround @keziahlondontaylor with because it represents patience, strength, power and remembrance. Just a few of the qualities that her presence has brought into our lives and this world. We were patient waiting on you to enter this world and we will always remember the strength that it took for me and @salute1st to create something as powerful as your life itself. Happy Birthday to our little Angel 5-23-21 and may God keep and cover you for the rest of your days!” https://www.instagram.com/p/CPO1HTWMlDp/

Fantasia’s husband of nearly seven years, Kendall Taylor also shared this message about watching his wife bring his daughter into the world.

“Today I experienced something that rewrote my personal definition of a Black Woman. To observe my Queen @tasiasword bring my little Angel @keziahlondontaylor into this world elevated my understanding and sense of pride, respect and admiration for black women. “Yahweh, please empower me to lead and protect my wife and children with the highest level of wisdom, power and discipline that I have to capacity to receive!” Happy Birthday to my little Kezzy Bear! #Salute1st”

Keziah is the third child for Fantasia and the second for her husband Kendall Taylor. Fantasia shares two children from previous relationships.

In celebration of the birth of this child, Fantasia recently shared video from her baby shower. In it, she explained what this child meant to her, before she was even born.

“This baby has brought so much purpose to our marriage and to our family. I want to thank everybody for joining along and sharing this time with us.”

You can check out some of Fantasia’s pictures over the past several months on the following pages.