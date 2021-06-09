MadameNoire Featured Video

In her latest interview, former The Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels opened up about her choice to quit the show after its tumultuous last season — and feeling like Bravo treated her poorly in the aftermath of her infamous fight with co-star Candiace Dillard.

As a recent guest on the ‘Behind The Velvet Rope’ podcast, Monique shared that “As soon as I made the decision to quit, I woke up that morning and I felt so good about it. It was just like ‘Yeah, I done.’ And I felt very confident about it.”

As viewers of the show will recall, the majority of RHOP’s last season — season 5 — was consumed by a physical altercation that went down between Monique and Candiace. Although the two women were formerly friends, their relationship deteriorated both on and off the screen. Following their big blowup, both women took legal action against each other and although the charges were eventually dropped, things have seemingly remained ugly between them since.

“You would think after being quiet for almost a year, I would be allowed — now that we can, to talk about it,” Monique said on the podcast. Explaining, she said Bravo allegedly tried to silence her by stopping her from doing press after the fight between her and Candiace happened.

“I was not even getting press opportunities,” she said. “They tried to ban me from doing press. It was just craziness. I was like, the disrespect! I just felt like they were treating me less than a human.”

Relatedly, according to The Jasmine Brand’s coverage, Monique expanded on her allegations in a separate interview where she added, “I would have to fight so hard behind the scenes all the time just to use my platform. I was getting turned down for interviews and being told by some people requesting me for press, ‘I was told you weren’t available or they told me I couldn’t interview you.’”