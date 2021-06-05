MadameNoire Featured Video

Even though NeNe Leakes parted ways with the Real Housewives of Atlanta, she doesn’t stray away when asked her opinions about the show. During an interview with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee, he asked Leakes about whether she believed Marlo Hampton, who continues to be a friend of the show, deserves to have a peach and become an official cast member. Lee shared that he felt that it was overdue for Hampton to have a peach and to that Leakes replied, “No, I disagree.”

Leakes went on to say that making Hampton an official cast member wouldn’t change anything regarding what she shares with the viewers.

“The reason I disagree is because if you’ve been doing something for so long… I don’t see the network giving you a peach,” she said. “I am just speaking from my eyes and the way I view the network and the way television works. You have given everything for this amount of pay. Why do they need to give you a peach? For what? What’s going to change? They’re getting everything they need right now. What are they gonna get when they give you a peach?”





Lee said that giving Hampton a peach may lead to her airing more of her personal life on the show. Even though Leakes disagreed with that point as well, Hampton implied in a recent interview that if she had a peach, then viewers would hear more of her story.

“I’m at a point now I care for the Hamptons [her fans] and the Hamptons want to see more of me,” Hampton told The Jasmine Brand. “The Hamptons deserve to see more of me and really not have to make up the story. But I care now for my fans, you know, because the Hamptons made me who I am today. So I do feel that they deserve to really come into my life because people painted this picture who they wanted me to be and wanted the world to see me as, and it’s like it’s nothing like that. I’m totally different.”

Hampton has been raising her nephews for some time now, but her new life as a parent hasn’t been delved into on the show. She and her nephews recently celebrated them being in her custody for two years.

“Today we celebrated 2 years of being a family under the same roof 🏡,” she wrote under a photo of the three of them on Instagram. “Time is moving fast. My boys are getting so big!”