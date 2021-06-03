MadameNoire Featured Video

Yesterday (June 2), original Basketball Wives cast member Evelyn Lozada announced that she would no longer be a part of the show. According to her, she feels like now is the right time to step back from the series so that “the universe” can bring some new and positive energy into her life.

“My announcement today is that I am no longer going to do Basketball Wives,” Lozada said as a guest on E! News’ Daily Pop. “I think that it’s time for me to open up the universe to other things. And it’s been a hard decision because I could do [the show] with my eyes closed.”

“But at the same time,” she continued, speaking about her experience on the VH1 hit show along the years, “it’s so difficult and it takes so much energy and it’s not the most positive energy. I want to open it up to the universe to allow other things to flow in and sometimes you have to say ‘Alright I gotta walk away from this.'”

“I’ve been feeling conflicted for the last couple of seasons. [In the] Miami days we would have scenes — I didn’t care what happened in that scene I’d walk away, I was good to good,” she said as she discussed her approach to the show as a cast member of its early seasons. “But now I have a conscience about what I say and what I do and what my kids are going to see.”

“Although I’ve always delivered,” she reflected as she referenced all of her infamous moments on the series that created good TV for its viewers, “I’d walk away from it feeling heavy.”

“It’s always been a job for me,” Lozada candidly told the Daily Pop’s host, Justin Sylvester. “I do it, I’m done, and I go home. My personal life looks nothing like [the show]. No — my personal life is boring and quiet…”

As long-time viewers know, this will be Lozada’s second time officially stepping back from the series. As per E! News’ reporting, she’d “previously took time off from Basketball Wives to focus on the OWN docu-series Livin’ Lozada before returning full-time in 2017.”

In her more recent years on the VH1 show, Lozada’s tumultuous dynamic with Ogom “OG” Chijindu caused a stir both on and off the screen. In terms of the most noteworthy issues between the two, OG claimed that Lozada’s ex Chad Johnson had romantically pursued her, and additionally, that Lozada was a colorist.

With all that in mind, and that fact that she described Season 9 — it’s most recently aired — as “short” and “stressful,” Lozada told the Daily Pop that she has no plans to return to Basketball Wives anytime soon. Instead, and surprisingly, E! News noted that Lozada’s “sights set on another series — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

See clips from the Daily Pop’s segment with Lozada down below.