If you felt like Season 9 of Basketball Wives was pretty dry, you’re certainly not alone. In fact, Wendy Williams told star Evelyn Lozada during her recent visit to her talk show late last month that she “didn’t find anything interesting” about the finale, calling it a lukewarm. Lozada actually seconded that feeling about the finale and the season as a whole.

“Yeah, I must agree,” she replied. “Let me just say this, it was such a short season. We filmed prior to the pandemic. All of that was edited and then we filmed for two weeks in a house. So for two weeks, eight episodes, that’s such a short period of time. So they did whatever they wanted to do with the season but I think for us it felt more like a special.”

Lozada’s lack of enthusiasm for Season 9 is not a surprise. She was of course the one who broke the news that there would be no reunion and that the show was wrapping up with seven episodes when a fan asked about it. This season also put a heavy focus on co-star Ogom “OG” Chijindu’s claims of colorism and racism against her and how it affected the group. Aside from that though, everything was happening during the pandemic, and she also dealt with the loss of her stepfather during that time to COVID.

“It was supposed to be eight episodes and it ended at seven and we were so happy that it ended and that we could start fresh and we can film how we’re accustomed to filming,” she told Williams.

While there’s been no word just yet on if they’ve been greenlit for a 10th season, if the series is, when asked whether or not she’d come back to film, Lozada was all of a sudden vague with her response. She noted that “We haven’t always done it great. I know that I’ve done some things that I’m not proud of,” but she didn’t seem to rule out a return.

“Um…maybe. I kind of take it every season at a time,” she said. “I keep saying it, even Shaunie [O’Neal] and I, we have these conversations. I want the show to be able to evolve with us because I feel a lot of us have evolved. Yeah, we have those petty moments, but I want to be able to showcase different things and not just those big moments. I’m hoping that that happens, so we’ll see.”