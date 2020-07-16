“You’re Too Old & Grown To Still Be Out Here LYING!” Evelyn Lozada Claims Chad Johnson Abused Her More Than Once During Their Relationship

Last year, we wrote about Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson responding to a fan who asked him how he managed to stay so positive.

He tweeted:

For those who don’t remember, Johnson was referencing the 2012 domestic violence incident with his ex-wife Evelyn Lozada in which he head-butted her after an argument about infidelity in a car. The altercation cost him several career opportunities, ruined his image in the public, and marked the end of his 41-day- marriage to Lozada.

People celebrated this growth and maturation and it seemed that it was on a different path.

And apparently, someone asked him that very same question and his response was almost identical.

This time though, the reception was a bit different. While some applauded Johnson again, there were others who pointed out that he didn’t exactly answer the question.

And most importantly, Evelyn Lozada, the woman who was the victim of him losing his temper for three seconds had something to say.

In her Instagram stories, Lozada wrote, “If you’re going to comment or speak on our past relationship PLEASE SPEAK THE TRUTH!!!! You’re too old & grown to still be out here LYING!”

In the following story, she wrote, “ONCE” [a confused thinking emoji] #MemoryLoss”

Later, she shared the image of her bruised face after the incident and captioned it, “This took longer than ‘3 seconds.’”

Later she wrote, “Domestic violence is an act that should never be justified or minimized period!”

Welp. Seems like there was more than one violent incident between these two. And given the pattern of abusers, this is not entirely surprising.

And Evelyn is right. The least Ocho Cinco could do is tell the truth at this point. If, as he claims, has already lost everything, there’s nothing left to hide.

Lozada responded with another longer 5 minute video.