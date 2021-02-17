MadameNoire Featured Video

In an interview with B. Scott, Evelyn Lozada continued to deny allegations that her attacks on “Basketball Wives” co-star OG Chijindu were fueled by colorism.

“Colorism and racism are real issues in the world, and within communities of color,” Lozada told the entertainment platform. “It is a very important conversation…one which I am willing to have with people who speak and listen with compassion, understanding, and honesty. I will not throw this conversation across the cameras for ratings, a storyline, or any other misplaced personal agenda, she concluded.”

The reality star went on to reason that disagreeing with Chijindu should not have resulted in allegations of racism or colorism.

“I don’t even like talking about this issue,” she added. “I feel I shouldn’t have to defend myself against disgusting accusations like these. It’s one thing to have differences and disagreements…it’s whole other thing to degrade someone and label them to try to fit them into the narrative you’re telling yourself.”

In response to OG’s comments that she only has Black babies because she “enjoys Black penis” and likes Black men, Evelyn had this to say:

“I’m not even going to respond to that. It’s a filthy thing to say about someone and their kids. I will just say this, the two of our personalities don’t match, and I just don’t like her,” said Evelyn. “And, at this point, I don’t care to ever share space with her. There may have been a time where we could have reconciled earlier drama and moved on, but to take it as far as she has with the derogatory and disgusting things she is continuously saying about me, I just don’t care to reconcile anything with this person.”

