During past seasons of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Gizelle Bryant’s relationship with her ex-husband Jamal Bryant has always been side-eyed. Even though he was mostly absent during times that most significant others would be present and their were claims of infidelity, Bryant always claimed that they were on the best terms. Gizelle and Jamal Bryant’s three daughters also weren’t a fan of them working on their relationship. During the season five reunion former co-star Monique Samuels even brought out a binder of “receipts” which were text messages between Bryant and other women in an attempt to expose Pastor Bryant’s cheating ways. Bryant said their flame has died out.

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club alongside co-star Robyn Dixon, Bryant said that she and her ex-husband’s relationship is officially over.

“We were working on us getting back to together … but he lives in Atlanta [and] I live in Maryland … with the pandemic we just realized it’s not the right time. It’s just not going to work.”

Bryant added that their relationship ending won’t change the fact that they are best friends and co-parents.

“We’ve been in each other’s lives for 25 years,” she continued. “He is one of my best friends [and] I to him. I don’t know anyone more than I know a Jamal Bryant. No we’re not together but yes we are still in each other’s lives.”

DJ Envy also brought up Bryant’s father’s strong feelings about not wanting her to rekindle her relationship with her ex-husband.

“He gave his opinion which is, this isn’t what is best for my daughter, period,” Bryant said. “I think that that’s fair. My father is always going to give his opinion. When he said it to the world that is not the first time that I had heard it.”

