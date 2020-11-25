Madamenoire Featured Video

It’s clear that a part of Gizelle Bryant’s fantasy in the reunion between herself and ex-husband Jamal Bryant is that she, Jamal, and their daughters will all be one big, happy family.

Sadly, her daughters aren’t entirely on board with the plan. And they make this fact known every time any conversation about their father comes up.

In a clip from an upcoming episode of “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” Gizelle speaks to her daughters about the prospect of spending the holidays with Jamal and their reaction was a little lackluster.

Gizelle in the confessional: Now that our family is back together again, I feel like every moment is even more special than before.

Gizelle to her daughters: So for the holidays, your dad is coming.

Daughter 1: Why?

Daughter 2: What are we going to do?

Gizelle: The family photoshoot. He’ll be with us for probably like a week.

Grace: A week?

Gizelle: Yeah. We’re going to be at our house. Are y’all cool with that?

Grace: We have no choice.

Gizelle: Would you guys want to live in Atlanta, one day?

Daughter 1: I like Maryland. Maryland is my home.

Gizelle: But when we do long visits…

Grace: I’d want to go back home.

Gizelle: But we have to have some place nice to stay.

Grace: Obviously. But it’s not that I want to live there.

Gizelle: I want you to know I’m going to continue to spend time with your dad.

Grace: What control do we have over that?

Gizelle: You don’t have any control over it.

Gizelle in the confessional: My girls are so protective of me. Because they don’t want anyone to hurt me, especially if they’ve hurt me in the past. Though I’m not super happy about where they are right now. I’ve got to be understanding about how they feel.

Gizelle to her daughters: I love us as a family.