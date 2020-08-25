Chrissy Lampkin Tells Her Critics There Are Married Couples Who Don’t Have What She And Jim Have

After 16 years, Chrissy Lampkin is still head over heels in love with her partner, Jim Jones.

The Love and Hip Hop New York star shared a throwback photo of herself and Jones sweaty in the club and quoted Beyoncé: “All I need in this life of sin is me and my boyfriend”

She added, “it works for me”

“Fax,” Jones replied, “u make me look good”

But of course, you know when she said “It works for me,” there were going to be people who were going to question why it does. Lampkin has proposed to Jones, and he has proposed to her, but there has been no trip down the aisle. That still confuses some Instagram followers who commented everything from “I can’t be with a woman that long and I ain’t married” and “He should be ur husband.” She would respond, telling critics that the “lonely” people who feel like her relationship is going nowhere because they aren’t married have it all wrong. UrbanBelleMag obtained Lampkin’s comments, as they came and went rather quickly.

“Yeah my boyfriend,” she wrote. “Motherf—– married don’t have what we have but y’all lonely motherf—– wouldn’t know nothing about it”

“What the f— is wrong with y’all that’s lyrics to a song and now you’re trying to make it my life,” she added. “F— off I’ll get married win [sic] the f— I want to”

Last year, Lampkin revealed that even though she and Jones are engaged, marriage is no longer a priority for them. It would later be revealed on the most recent season of LHHNY that she was the one who was no longer interested.

“In the beginning, I thought that was the end-all, be-all. I thought that was natural progression. But at this point, what is that going to change for us?” she asked Jones.

“I just want you to to know, I’m with you. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” she added. “I know people that get married and then divorced in a year. They get it annulled in six months. We’re fine the way we are.”