Welp, ladies and gentlemen season 12 of “Married at First Sight,” has finally come to an end. As dialed in as we were to this season, I can also say it’s best that it’s over. I don’t know how much pain and trauma we could have watched Paige endure as she had to react, respond and reinterpret Chris’ unhinged behavior. I don’t know how much longer she could swallow having to excuse and explain his actions. It was all so much. Thankfully, after yet another outburst, Chris left and was largely absent from the second part of the reunion which means things were much smoother this time around. And while we will get to Chris later in this recap, let’s touch on the other couples, the experts and more first.