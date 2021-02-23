MadameNoire Featured Video

The behavior Chris Williams has exhibited on this season of “Married at First Sight” has been unprecedented in terms of how terrible and how awful. He came on the show having just called off an engagement to another woman. Then, while on his honeymoon, he told Paige that his ex-fiancee was expecting his child.

Somehow despite all of this, his match, Paige has decided to try and make things work with him.

And though she’s been showing him more grace than he deserves, Chris continues to drop bombshells. After the called-off engagement, the news of the baby, he told Paige that he’s thought about getting back together with his ex and he’s still in love with her.

It’s a whole mess.

And in a since-deleted Instagram post, Dr. Pepper Schwartz has said as much. Essentially, she shared that she and the other experts have advised Paige to cut off contact with Chris, to leave him all the way alone. But she acknowledged that Paige is a grown woman capable of making her own choices.

Secondly, Dr. Pepper shared that the man they met during the audition and application round was not the same man we’re now seeing on television.

If you’ve been watching Chris for these past two weeks, you know that for all of his own questionable actions, he is extremely concerned about his image.

So recently, via Facebook, he responded to Dr. Pepper’s comments.

In a post he’s since deleted, Chris wrote:

“I told my people no more posts, but this is the last one. Yes, I saw Dr. Pepper’s post and delete comment! These are the things I took away from her post and delete (As I attempt to not mince my words too!) With all due respect! She referred to me as “that man”! My name is not “that man”! I find it crazy that you are making it seem as if I f’ed up your impeccable track record up! [sic]. When in reality you have been an expert since Day 1 and your track record is 30% of the people you personally put together that are still together (From Day 1). The national average divorce rate is 50%. Yours is 70%! If 12 people stay together out of 29 then that means that there are 27 “bad calls”. Not 1! Maybe its [sic] time to retire because a change is needed and everyone see that but you!!! #CallForMeAndIWillAnswer #TheseAreAllFacts #LeaveMeAlone #YesIHeardWhatYouSaidTo Her #ImGoingToPostAndDeleteToo”

Well, isn’t this just perfectly aligned with what Chris has been showing us all along. He is incapable of taking responsibility for his actions. Perhaps he’s not watching the show and doesn’t know how despicable his behavior is. But if he were watching with an intent to be a do better, he would recognize that Dr. Pepper’s assessment of his character–now that he’s been on television–is not far off base. It is “appalling” and “offensive.” His treatment of Paige and the other castmembers has been foul.

Furthermore these five points don’t tell us anything. Most MAFS fans are people who’ve been watching for some time. We know the success rate of the folks involved. And most of the times the marriages don’t work out because of a lack of chemistry or the couple don’t fundamentally align with one another. It has less to do with one party bringing a baby and the baby’s mother into a new marriage. C’mon bruh! He shouldn’t talk about the track record of the show and its experts when he has literally set the bar for how terrible the people cast on this show have the potential to be.

And instead of going on the defensive, calling out Dr. Pepper’s stats, he should take a look inward.