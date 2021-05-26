MadameNoire Featured Video

After fathering two sons with his ex-wife Tameka Foster, Usher now has the chance to raise a baby girl. As we reported earlier, he and his girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea welcomed daughter Soverign Bo Raymond into the world this past September.

Since her birth, Usher and Goicochea haven’t shared all that many pictures of baby Sovereign with the public. But recently, during an interview with Extra ahead of his hosting gig at the iHeart Radio Music Awards and his Las Vegas Residency, Usher shared a bit more insight about his baby girl and the inspiration behind her name.

“She’s the queen of the Ushbucks,” Usher said referring to the fake currency he’s been using to promote his residency. You may remember last month those same Ushbucks got the singer in a bit of trouble when a stripper claimed that Usher tipped her with fake money. She later stated that Usher threw real money as well.

But back to Baby Soverign, who Usher said is keeping him up at night.

“I have not been getting a lot of sleep because of the iHeart Radio Music Awards, but I’m also enjoying the late nights with Sovereign Bo Raymond.”

During the interview, he also explained the significance of her name.

“So Sovereign… is such a beautiful word and name to me, you know, a supreme ruler is obviously the defined name… She’s definitely ruling the household, but Sovereign Bo Ray — Bo is at the end of it, so she’s my little reign-bo,” he said pronouncing it like rainbow. Gushing, he added, “I’m on diaper duty plus, man, and she has yummy toes. Yes, I can’t help it.”

