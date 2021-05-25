The term “empath” has become a buzzword of sorts on social media as of late. While it’s certainly not a new concept, many are unfamiliar and perhaps even confused about what it means to have an empathic personality. We had the opportunity to speak with empath coach Ber-Henda Williams, who schooled us on what it means to be an empath and the tell-tale signs of an empathic personality.
“An empath is someone who can feel the thoughts, feelings, and emotions of another person in a very local way, meaning that they feel it is if they are experiencing other people’s emotions within their bodies,” Williams explains.
While some may assume that they are an empath because they are sensitive, Williams says that it’s actually more complicated than that.
“There is a subtle difference. A highly sensitive person may not necessarily be an empath but an empath is a highly sensitive person,” she says. “The distinction is that the empath is able to feel the thoughts, feelings, and emotions of another person while the highly sensitive person does have a great deal with empathy but they’re not emotionally or energetically impacted in the same way as an empath.”
Some of the indicators that you may have an empathic personality include vivid dreams, a strong sense of discernment, mood shifts based on location.