While on Hot 97 on May 22, 2021, DJ Funkmaster Flex decided to take a jab at Power 105.1 radio personality Charlamagne tha God by bringing up rape allegations from 20 years ago. On his show, he played an audio clip of a woman saying that Charlamagne, born Lenard Larry Mckelvey, raped her then 15-year-old daughter Jessica Reid in 2001 and that he was “getting away with it.”

“If he was going to be a friend to us he came to us and said don’t worry nothing is going to happen to her and I’ll make sure she’ll be safe,” the distraught mother of Reid said in a 2018 interview on The Star Report. “He alluded us to believe and trust in him and then he turns around and violates my daughter by raping and drugging her and then…he gets away with it.”

Reid also explained why she didn’t allow her daughter to testify in the trial against Charlamagne.

“When I made the decision for her not to testify I was focused on her wellbeing and I didn’t want to put her on the stand to relive that pain and suffering.”

She added that she felt that the South Carolina native “continues to make mockery about it” and “joke and laugh about it like it doesn’t even matter to him.” She also accused him of “covering up” the allegations with his “high class attorneys.”

Flex added his two cents, saying he didn’t believe that Charlamagne was innocent.

In 2018, Charlamagne was cleared of all charges after his DNA was found not to be a match after he voluntarily submitted blood and semen samples, Bossip reported.

Flex unearthing this audio came unexpected. The two radio vets are not friendly, but this attack seemed unprovoked. This comes days after Wendy Williams‘ ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, threatening to share some “scary truths” about Charlamagne.

