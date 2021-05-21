MadameNoire Featured Video

Songs like “Buss It Baby” and “Shawty” always come to mind when you think of Plies. More recently though, the rapper’s also become known for the often outlandish and thought-provoking hot takes of his that he posts on social media. In the latest of them, Plies decided to share his two cents on ladies wearing their bonnets out in public.

“It Should Be A Law U Shouldn’t Be Able To Wear Bonnets No More Than 6 Feet Outside Your Residence,” Plies’ first tweet on the matter from earlier today (May 21) read. Speaking on the ladies who do so, he continued, “They Wearing These MTFers In The Airport Like They A Louis Vuitton Bucket Hat!!!!! Ain’t In Y’all Business Ladies I Just Thought They Was Suppose To Be To Slept In!!! 😂 ”

Later, he followed up the tweet with another that said, “Bonnets Is The Female Du Rag!!!!!!”

Since he ended his first tweet by specifying that he wasn’t trying to be caught up in Black womens’ affairs, Plies clearly knows that calling out the women wearing their bonnets in public was a slightly controversial move. While he may not have intended to, sentiments like the one in his tweets speak towards the policing of Black women’s bodies in the grand scheme — what we choose to do with them and more specifically, how we choose to dress them. Interestingly enough, the tweets also open up a dialogue surrounding how even within our own community — that of which you’d think would understand the importance of protecting our natural hair and preserving our hairstyles — Black people, and black women in particular, are constantly being hyper analyzed down to the smallest details of ourselves regarding what is and isn’t “acceptable” for us to do.

While his thoughts were lighthearted and jovial enough, the fact of the matter is that Plies is wrong — Black women can and should wear their bonnets wherever they see fit.

What do you think — is it okay for bonnets to be worn out in public?