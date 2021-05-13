MadameNoire Featured Video

As reported earlier today (May 13), a new season of “The Game” is set to be available to stream via Paramount+ sometime soon. Will you be watching?

A press release distributed earlier today shared that the show’s revival will include original cast members Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez “reprising their roles as sports agent Tasha Mack and footballer Malik Wright, respectively, with several other legacy cast members making special appearances.” From what was announced, the new season will be comprised of 10 half-hour long episodes that will be produced by CBS Studios, Akil Productions, and Grammnet NH Productions exclusively for Paramount+. Mara Brock Akil, the show’s original creator, will serve as an executive producer and Devon Greggory will be a showrunner and writer for the revival.

More interestingly, instead of being set in San Diego the show’s characters will be “relocated” to Sin City (aka Las Vegas). As per the statement, the show’s mix of the original cast and new players aims “to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love —all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play ‘The Game.'”

Speaking on the news, Akil said, “Fifteen years ago I created ‘The Game’ and am so proud of the success we had — and that I was able to create characters and stories that resonated with so many people. I couldn’t be happier about leaving my beloved characters like Tasha Mack and Malik Wright in the hands of Devon, Wendy, and Hosea, who I know will build off of the rich foundation the show has.”

Greggory also candidly shared his excitement about being a part of bringing the show’s upcoming season to life. He said, “‘The Game’ is a show I faithfully watched — with characters I grew to love — and now I have the honor of guiding them into the future. I’m simply thrilled to be hand-selected by Mara, Julie McNamara (Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, Paramount+), and CBS Studios to take over the creative reins of such an iconic and culturally significant series.”

“From the moment it debuted,” McNamara added, “‘The Game’ was a groundbreaking series that used humor, heart, and memorable characters to explore real issues involving race, gender, and of course, football. What better time for Devon and the whole team to reunite for a fresh look at a world that has only become more at the center of the cultural conversation today.”

How are you feeling about “The Game” finally making its return? Talks of a reboot have been happening for years and while we’ll miss the show’s staple characters like Melanie, Derwin, and the Pitts, do you think Tasha Mack and Malik will be able to keep the plot afloat? If anything, it might be interesting to see the writers’ modernized approach to the characters’ storylines. If you want to catch up on all nine seasons of “The Game” before the upcoming one airs, all the episodes are currently available to binge on Paramount+.