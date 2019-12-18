“The Game” Is Coming Back To TV

Y’all ready to do it again? It seems that the hit television series, “The Game,” which fans once lobbied to get back on tv is coming back for its third go ‘round.

According to Deadline, the series is returning to the network where it originally debuted, The CW. The network is reportedly developing a revival of the series, this time in a one-hour format. Mara Brock Akil, the show’s creator, will write alongside “American Soul” creator Devon Greggory.

This revival will take place on the East Coast, in Baltimore to be exact. According to Deadline, the premise of the new iteration is as follows: “ This time, our out-of-touch old-timers are determined to help a bunch of knuckle-head new-schoolers navigate the ruthless game of football on and off the field. They will clash through the pitfalls of fame, fortune and love. Some will win, others will lose, but that’s what happens when you play The Game.”

Greggory will serve as showrunner and executive producer with original executive producers Mara Brock and Salim Akil and Kelsey Grammer, who was the man behind getting the show “Girlfriends,” The Game’s prequel on television.

“The Game” was originally canceled on the CW after the network shifted away from 30-minute comedies. It was eventually picked up by BET where it ran for six more seasons. Many fans will tell you that the show lost some of its essence with the change of network and behind-the-scenes personnel.

It could work. What do you think about “The Game” coming back?