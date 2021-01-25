MadameNoire Featured Video

Hosea Chanchez is sick of y’all. And by “y’all,” we’re referring to the individuals who have been partying and opening businesses and having club events, acting as though we’re not still in a pandemic. So he made his weariness known in very straightforward terms on social media, calling out everybody, including fellow celebrities.

The former star of The Game, with all the bass in his voice you can imagine on Twitter, had this to say over the weekend.

“Black Celebrities, Restaurant, Club, Hookah & Strip Club owners, Etc – WAKE THE FK UP!” he wrote. “Stop leading your people to the slaughter at the hands of this virus to gain profit and service your EGO! You are facilitating MASS extinction in OUR communities. THIS MUST STOP.”

Chanchez also sent a message to those who show up to all of these places, telling them that “these ‘celebrities’ hosting those events don’t give two sh-ts about YOU or your family. They are ONLY there to make money, spread the virus, feed their EGOS and go back to their mansions with premium healthcare. THIS IS A TRAP!”

“Accountability lies beyond Governors & Governments when it comes to protecting OUR people. WE must be responsible for our Heath & families [sic] safety,” he added. “MASS extinction from SUPER SPREADER events is at the hands of our OWN people. Stop this madness, protect US all & STAY yo a– inside!”

Granted, not everyone is going to receive the message, but it needed to be said either way. We’ve told you about the celebrities having packed parties during the pandemic, from weddings to concerts. All of this has been happening for some time, despite virus cases increasing, not decreasing, and more than 419,000 people dead. According to the APM Research Lab, Black and Indigenous Americans have continued to have the highest rates of loss, coming in at 1 in 750 people nationally. So even though stars are back in lounges and strip clubs maskless and going about business as usual, nothing has changed. More individuals with fame and a platform like Chanchez need to call it out because this virus isn’t going to just disappear, and any chances of it at least slowing down won’t be accomplished without everyone doing their part. If you can’t “STAY yo a– inside” as he so eloquently put it, please, at least wear a mask.