Will You Watch? “The Game” Reboot Heading To Paramount+

Fans of the popular dramedy series, “The Game” were elated when the series recently made its way back to Netflix’s streaming library. Now, they have one more thing to celebrate: the sports-centered series is getting a reboot.

“The Game” has found a new home with Viacom CBS’s premium subscription service, Paramount+ in early 2021 — more than five years after the series finale aired on BET.

“Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling,” said Bob Bakish, President and CEO, ViacomCBS in a statement. “With Paramount+, we’re excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy.”

As a fan of “The Game,” I can say with certainty that many are wondering about storylines and whether or not the revival will feature the show’s original cast or all-new faces. However, so far, no details about the reboot have been disclosed.

The series can be likened to a cat because it definitely seems to have nine lives. The Mara Brock Akil-led series debuted on the CW and was canceled after three seasons. In 2011, the series found a new home at BET where it remained on-air for five more seasons, with the series finale airing in 2015. During its five-season tenure at BET, “The Game” underwent some dramatic changes with the show’s stars, Tia Mowry and Pooch Hall, departing after season five and being replaced by Lauren London and Jay Ellis.

“Just wanted to let all my fans know that I will not be returning to The Game for season 6. It was an incredible run and I had lots of fun,” Mowry, who played Dr. Melanie Barnett-Davis, announced on Twitter back in 2012.

The network later announced that Hall would be departing as well.

“As a result of Pooch’s involvement on a new project, BET is in the process of reworking the casting and storyline of the show,” said a statement released by BET.

Will you be watching “The Game” when it returns on Paramount+?