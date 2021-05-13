MadameNoire Featured Video

After deciding to end her engagement based on her fiancé’s decision to shelter in place with his kids in New Jersey instead of staying with her at their home in Tribeca, Eboni K. Williams is ready for love.

In an interview with Page Six, Williams revealed that she has been working with a matchmaker to find love again.

“I’m looking for [someone] extremely comfortable in his own skin, really secure with his own identity and positioning in the world and in life,” Williams told the outlet. “A man who understands it’s important to make the world a better place through your existence so somebody who community service and engagement is important too.”

The attorney and reality star also expressed a desire for a man who “doesn’t take himself too seriously, who is a success in his own right, because I bring that to the table and I hate competition with men.”

Williams also made it clear that she desires a man who can and will put her first.

“So I want … [someone who] knows how to make me feel special and loved and girly and sweet and, you know, like I’m number one,” said Williams.

Last month, the “Real Housewives of New York” freshman told Wendy Williams that she called off her engagement because COVID helped her to recognize she could never be number one in her fiance’s life because he has children from a previous relationship.

“It’s very clear to me now that he felt if he bunkered down here and really lived here and this was like home base, he would literally lose his kids,” she said during a recent episode of RHONY. “Which broke my heart. I wouldn’t want to come between any man and his children, so I was like, ‘I’ll opt out.’ You know? So he went to Jersey to quarantine and I stayed here and it kind of became apparent to me that we don’t want the same things.”

In a confessional, Williams later explained that the experience showed her that her partner of three years didn’t see her as family.

“When COVID-19 hit this globe, this man did not see me as family. This man saw his existing children as family and that’s why he went to New Jersey,” said the reality star