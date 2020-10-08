Eboni K. Williams Becomes First Black Woman To Join Real Housewives Of New York

For a while now, there have been rumors and rumblings that the “Real Housewives of New York” franchise was adding a Black housewife to their midsts.

And for a while it seemed like the coveted position would be entrusted to motivational speaker, author and coach Bershan Shaw.

But according to TMZ, that’s not how things panned out.

The role instead went to Eboni K. Williams.

Williams, an attorney and journalist who has co-hosted “Fox News Specialists,” worked at WABC Radio and currently co-hosts “State of the Culture” on Revolt. Williams earned her law degree from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law and clerked for Louisiana’s Secretary of State and the state Attorney General.

She will be the first Black woman to appear as a full time cast member since the franchise premiered 13 years ago.

According to TMZ, the show is already in production. Williams told TMZ, “NYC if filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I’m excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife. Can’t wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before.”

Ultimately, producers decided Williams was a better fit for the show than Bershan Shaw but after shooting scenes with her, she is said to still make appearances during this season.

Williams also gave us a little sneak peek of what we can expect from her on the next season.

“Anyone who’s aware of my work knows I don’t hold back. I’m going to keep it just as real as I do everywhere else.”