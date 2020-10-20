“I Don’t Know How You Have A Show For 13 Years And You Don’t Reveal And Revere Those Aspects Of Black Culture:” Eboni K. Williams Discusses Role As First Black Woman On ‘RHONY’

For years, Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise has been rather segregated. Black cast members were mostly assigned to the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and later, “Real Housewives of Potomac,” while the white personalities were dispersed among other shows within the franchise. Only recently did that change when actress Garcelle Beauvais joined the cast of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” And now, after a thirteen-year run, attorney and media personality, Eboni K. Williams, will be joining “Real Housewives of New York City.”

According to Census data, NYC is 44 percent white and 24 percent Black. Given those numbers, it’s odd that it took so long for producers to cast a Black housewife.

“This isn’t a lecture hall, nobody’s doing any classroom instruction, but it is an authentic revealing of some really essential dope parts of New York,” Williams said during a recent appearance on People’s TV show. “I don’t know how you have this show for 13 years and you don’t reveal and revere those aspects of Black culture as they so deeply correlate with the New York City experience.”

Williams also shared that this is not the first time she has been the only Black woman in a space.

“This is not the first time I’ve been the first Black woman in a space. I was the first Black woman at my law firm coming out of law school,” she said. “When you are privileged to be the first, you represent your entire culture. I’m not just on this show as Eboni K. Williams, in many ways, I’m on this show representing Black womanhood. I take that responsibility very seriously. I don’t have the option to be a shrinking violet.”

Throughout the season, Williams says fans can expect to see the subject of race addressed by cast members.

“We’re going to have all the race discussions,” she added. “I’m not somebody to bite my tongue and I don’t hold back. And that’s not for the sake of confrontation, that’s only for the sake of growth.”

Will you be watching the upcoming season of RHONY?