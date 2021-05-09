MadameNoire Featured Video

Sabrina Parr‘s Mother’s Day weekend is getting off to a terrible start. She revealed via Instagram that she received a call on May 8, 2021 that her nine-year-old daughter was found walking down the street with a suitcase. Parr, who was out of town, said her daughter was staying with her father when this happened.

Parr said that she received a call from a woman, who happened to have mutual friends with Parr, that gave her the troubling news.

“My son is with his dad,” Parr said on Instagram. “My daughter is also supposed to be with her dad. Why is she walking down the street this time of night with a suitcase?”

Parr said that when she asked her daughter why she left she said “They’re mean to me,” referring to her father and his girlfriend.

“I couldn’t even breathe,” Parr said about finding out about her daughter’s whereabouts. “Thank God she is somebody that I have mutual friends with who was able to find my number through the mutual friend.”

Parr’s daughter was then sent to her aunt’s house after being found.

An infuriated Parr said that this situation reinforced what she said she had been trying to say regarding joint custody in family court.

“I have been trying to tell these courts for the longest, who have failed her and failed me, that the joint custody is not a good situation for my daughter because of that man.”

She added that she has been in family court for quite some time.

“I’ve been in court six years fighting for my daughter to be in a better situation,” she said.

Parr promised that her goal wasn’t to assassinate her children’s father’s character by sharing the news and that she would handle the matter behind closed doors. She also said she filed a police report and has be in touch with her attorney who instructed her not to return her daughter to her father’s care.

