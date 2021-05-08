MadameNoire Featured Video

Why not be your mother’s personal bartender for her special day? If you are staying in and having a COVID-friendly Mother’s Day gathering at home, these cocktails are sure to compliment the festivities. These cocktails, courtesy of Cavit Rosé and The Cheesecake Factory, are sure to be a great addition to a brunch or dinner or even if you’re the mother that wants to enjoy her day to herself. Take a look at the four cocktail recipes below.

Rosjito

Cavit Rosé is blended with ice, white rum, and fresh mint for a fun and cool play on the classic mojito. ​

Prep time: 5 minutes​

Total time: 5 minutes​

Makes: 1 cocktail ​

4 large mint leaves​

1.5 oz white rum​

5 oz Cavit Rosé​

1 cup ice cubes​ Combine mint, rum, Cavit Rosé, and ice in a blender. Purée until very smooth. Pour into a tall chilled glass. Serve immediately. ​



​

Garnish options: Mint sprig, lime wedge, sugar-rimmed glass. ​

Tip: Include more elements of a classic mojito by adding fresh lime juice and simple syrup to the blender with the other ingredients.

Pucker Up Frose’

Tart grapefruit and cranberry juices are blended with ice and Cavit Rosé for a pale, ruby-hued cocktail that will pucker and refresh all at the same time. ​

Prep time: 5 minutes​

Total time: 5 minutes​

Makes: 1 cocktail ​

5 oz Cavit Rosé​

3 oz pink grapefruit juice​

2 oz cranberry juice​

1 cup ice cubes​

Combine Cavit Rosé, grapefruit juice, cranberry juice, and ice in a blender. Purée until very smooth. Pour in a tall chilled glass. Serve immediately. ​

Garnish options: Fresh grapefruit wedge, fresh cranberries. ​

Tip: Thread cranberries onto a cocktail pick or skewer and place in the glass and/or add a thin, long wedge of pink grapefruit to the side of the glass before serving.

Rosénade

Tart and sweet lemonade is puréed with Cavit Rosé and vodka for a refreshing cocktail perfect for any occasion. ​

Prep time: 5 minutes​

Total time: 5 minutes​

Makes: 1 cocktail ​

4 oz lemonade​

4 oz Cavit Rosé​

1 oz vodka​

1 cup ice cubes​

Combine lemonade, Cavit Rosé, vodka, and ice in a blender. Purée until very smooth. Pour into a tall chilled glass. Serve immediately. ​

​

Garnish options: Lemon twist, fresh strawberries, sugar-rimmed glass. ​

Tip: Change up the flavor by using vanilla vodka or intensify the citrus with lemon vodka.

The Cheesecake Factory’s The Ultimate Margarita Recipe

Ingredients

1 ½ oz. Tequila (It should be a 100% agave tequila. Blanco or Reposado is preferred)

½ oz. Cointreau Liqueur

½ oz. Grand Marnier Liqueur

1 oz. Agave Syrup (recipe below)

¾ oz. Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice

For Garnish:

Lime

Salt Rim (optional)

Instructions

Add Tequila, Cointreau Liqueur, Grand Marnier Liqueur, Agave Syrup, and Fresh Squeeded Lime Juice to a cocktail shaker without ice.

Add ice to cocktail shaker and shake hard for 10-15 seconds.

Strain contents of the cocktail shaker into appropriate sized glass filled with fresh ice.

Garnish with a Lime Wedge. Squeeze lime over drink and drop on top.

Agave Syrup

Ingredients:

Agave Nectar Water

Instructions: