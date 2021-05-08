MadameNoire Featured Video

Family together for a pizza at home

Source: FG Trade / Getty

Why not be your mother’s personal bartender for her special day? If you are staying in and having a COVID-friendly Mother’s Day gathering at home, these cocktails are sure to compliment the festivities. These cocktails, courtesy of  Cavit Rosé and The Cheesecake Factory, are sure to be a great addition to a brunch or dinner or even if you’re the mother that wants to enjoy her day to herself. Take a look at the four cocktail recipes below.

Rosjito

Source: Courtesy of Cavit Wines / Cavit Wines

Rosjito

Cavit Rosé is blended with ice, white rum, and fresh mint for a fun and cool play on the classic mojito. ​

Prep time: 5 minutes​

Total time: 5 minutes​

Makes: 1 cocktail ​

  • 4 large mint leaves​
  • 1.5 oz white rum​
  • 5 oz Cavit Rosé​
  • 1 cup ice cubes​
    • Combine mint, rum, Cavit Rosé, and ice in a blender. Purée until very smooth. Pour into a tall chilled glass. Serve immediately. ​

Garnish options: Mint sprig, lime wedge, sugar-rimmed glass.  ​

Tip: Include more elements of a classic mojito by adding fresh lime juice and simple syrup to the blender with the other ingredients.

Pucker Up Frose'

Source: Cavit Wines / Cavit Wines

Pucker Up Frose’

Tart grapefruit and cranberry juices are blended with ice and Cavit Rosé for a pale, ruby-hued cocktail that will pucker and refresh all at the same time. ​

Prep time: 5 minutes​

Total time: 5 minutes​

Makes: 1 cocktail ​

  • 5 oz Cavit Rosé​
  • 3 oz pink grapefruit juice​
  • 2 oz cranberry juice​
  • 1 cup ice cubes​
  • Combine Cavit Rosé, grapefruit juice, cranberry juice, and ice in a blender. Purée until very smooth. Pour in a tall chilled glass. Serve immediately.  ​

Garnish options: Fresh grapefruit wedge, fresh cranberries. ​

Tip: Thread cranberries onto a cocktail pick or skewer and place in the glass and/or add a thin, long wedge of pink grapefruit to the side of the glass before serving.

Rosenade

Source: Courtesy of Cavit Wones / Cavit Wines

Rosénade

Tart and sweet lemonade is puréed with Cavit Rosé and vodka for a refreshing cocktail perfect for any occasion.  ​

Prep time: 5 minutes​

Total time: 5 minutes​

Makes: 1 cocktail ​

  • 4 oz lemonade​
  • 4 oz Cavit Rosé​
  • 1 oz vodka​
  • 1 cup ice cubes​
  • Combine lemonade, Cavit Rosé, vodka, and ice in a blender. Purée until very smooth. Pour into a tall chilled glass. Serve immediately.    ​


Garnish options: Lemon twist, fresh strawberries, sugar-rimmed glass.  ​

Tip: Change up the flavor by using vanilla vodka or intensify the citrus with lemon vodka.

The Cheesecake Factory's Ultimate Margarita

Source: The Cheesecake Factory / Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory’s The Ultimate Margarita Recipe

Ingredients

  •  1 ½ oz. Tequila (It should be a 100% agave tequila. Blanco or Reposado is preferred)
  •  ½ oz. Cointreau Liqueur
  • ½ oz. Grand Marnier Liqueur
  • 1 oz. Agave Syrup (recipe below)
  •  ¾ oz. Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice

  For Garnish:

  • Lime
  • Salt Rim (optional)

Instructions

  • Add Tequila, Cointreau Liqueur, Grand Marnier Liqueur, Agave Syrup, and Fresh Squeeded Lime Juice to a cocktail shaker without ice.
  • Add ice to cocktail shaker and shake hard for 10-15 seconds.
  • Strain contents of the cocktail shaker into appropriate sized glass filled with fresh ice.
  • Garnish with a Lime Wedge. Squeeze lime over drink and drop on top.
  • Agave Syrup

Ingredients:

  1. Agave Nectar
  2. Water

Instructions:

  1. Mix equal parts Agave Nectar and Boiling Water. Stir until thoroughly incorporated
  2. Chill in refrigerator (for at least 1 hour) until ready to use.
Categories: Food & Drink, Lifestyle, Living
TRENDING ON MADAMENOIRE
Comment Disclaimer: Comments that contain profane or derogatory language, video links or exceed 200 words will require approval by a moderator before appearing in the comment section. XOXO-MN