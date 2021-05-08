MadameNoire Featured Video

In a recent interview with Andy Cohen on his new E! series, For Real: The Story of Reality TV, Vivica A. Fox exposed Ivanka Trump for a racist comment she made to Fox during her days on The Celebrity Apprentice back in 2015. While interviewing Fox, Mona Scott-Young and Kandi Burruss, Cohen asked them about the “racial controversies” they have faced during their career in reality television. Fox then spoke up about Trump’s microaggression.

“I’ll never forget that when I did Celebrity Apprentice and Ivanka Trump, she said, ‘Wow, you speak very well,’” Fox recalled. “No, Andy. I hate to say it. I don’t think she knew at the time that she was insulting us. I really think that she thought she was complimenting us. That it was like, ‘Oh, wow, you guys are intelligent.’”

Cohen added, “I don’t think she knows now,” regarding Trump understanding how offensive her comment was.





Despite what she has been through since entering the reality television world, the Cocktails With Queens host didn’t discredit the industry for what it has done for her career.

“Reality [television] has been wonderful to me, to be honest with you. It has allowed me to reinvent myself and prove to everyone that prove to everyone that I am a good businesswoman,” Fox continued. “That’s where Celebrity Apprentice came in. I always try to use reality to my advantage instead of disadvantage.”





When MadameNoire caught up Mona Scott-Young, she also discussed the problems she faces as a top executive in the reality television world.

“I’m one of the few Black women who own a physical production company,” she said. “That in itself is an accomplishment I don’t think many people stop to credit and understand that it isn’t easy. And the whole idea that there’s something wrong with what we do by showcasing the lives of the women in this culture for me is something I’ll defend every single day because I feel like we should have the opportunity to tell all the stories, right?”