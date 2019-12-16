Mona Scott-Young Called ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Franchise “Black Excellence” During Interview With Wendy Williams

Mona Scott-Young came on the “Wendy Williams” show to promote the upcoming 10th season of “Love & Hip Hop: New York.” Some of the franchise faves are returning for this installment, including Chrissy Lampkin, Jim Jones and Tahiry Jose, so Mona chatted with Wendy about what fans can expect from the new season.

The TV mogul was rocking a “good human” t-shirt on the talk show, and Wendy asked shadily, “Is that to counteract all the stuff you put on TV?”

“No, it’s to counteract what people think about me,” she quipped back. And while on the subject of “good humans,” Scott-Young insisted that the folks she employees are also good people–so good that she invites people from the “Love & Hip Hop” cast to her home.

“They’re good humans,” Scott-Young said of her reality TV proteges. Wendy snapped back, “Good for business … It’s okay.”

The playful teasing continued between the two women, particularly when Scott-Young said that “Love & Hip Hop” is an example of Black excellence. Scott-Young referenced the cast’s growing business and entrepreneurial ventures as a reason why she sees them as excellence.

“This platform was designed to be an opportunity for these guys. Do they go off the rails? Occasionally, but that’s all in the past….it’s all about moving forward, it’s a new year, we’re just celebrating royalty, and Black excellence I want everyone to have…”

“Excellence?” Wendy interrupted.

“Uh-huh! We tune in to the Mona Scott shows for Black excellence. Excellence at its best,” Williams said.

“You have to give them props for everything these ladies have been able to accomplish,” Mona remarked.

“I give them props all the time, especially the ones who are able to take it, and leverage it, and move into something else.”

You can watch the clip below: