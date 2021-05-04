MadameNoire Featured Video

After making headlines multiple times for being unfaithful to Khloe Kardashian, many are convinced that Tristan Thompson will never do right by the mother of his child. Still, Khloe continues to try to make things work with the athlete. During a recent episode of “Cocktails with Queens,” the panelists weighed in on the discussion and stated that Khloe needs to leave Tristan alone and do better for herself and their daughter, Tru.

“It’s time for Khloe to stop being a damn doormat for Tristan,” said Vivica Fox. “You a Kardashian. I’m sure that there are plenty of brothers lined up that want to take a trip and do a dip. At this point, do you really want this man to be a parental father figure for your children? The fact that he can’t even respect mama? What foundation are you building?”

Since reuniting with Tristan following the scandal in which the family demonized Jordyn Woods for an inappropriate exchange with the NBA player, Khloe has expressed interest in having more children with him.

“Well, you’re teaching your daughter to accept that same kind of man,” added co-host Syleena Johnson. “That’s what you’re doing. I know that her daughter is very, very small, but if her intention is to try to stick for the baby and for the family, that’s not gonna work in the end.”

Johnson did, however, extend grace and compassion towards Khloe by pointing out that almost everyone has been in a predicament in which they knew for certain that a person was no good for them, but continued pursuing the relationship anyway.

“A tiger isn’t going to change his stripes,” added Vivica. “I think there has to be a side of her that just goes, ‘He is who he is’ and move on.”