MadameNoire Featured Video

In an upcoming episode of “Unsung,” Syleena Johnson spoke candidly about her relationship with R. Kelly and the string of sexual assault and abuse of a minor charges that have been brought up against him.

“It was very brother and sister-based, the relationship between R.Kelly and I,” Syleena recalled. “I was more of a student and he was like a teacher. Music was the connection.”

Like many who worked with Robert in the past, Syleena said that she had never witnessed him engaging inappropriately with minors or doing any of the other acts he has been accused of committing. She adds that had she witnessed anything inappropriate going on, she would have confronted him.

“We never knew about anything that has come out recently,” the “All Falls Down” singer said. “Just like any other man, you have girls around. You got groupies. That’s every man in the industry. That was every man I was around, so I didn’t see anything [that made me say] ‘Oh my God, this is awful.’ There’s no way I wouldn’t have cussed him out or knocked his teeth out. There’s no way. We didn’t know those things were going on. It’s shocking and awful for us as it is everyone.”





Play



Presently, Robert faces a string of federal and state charges ranging from sexual assault to abuse of a minor to making indecent images of minors. He has been in police custody for over a year and vehemently denies all charges brought against him. The singer’s trial date has been set for September 2021.

Many believe that Syleena was an artist of the Chicago-based singer, but they were label mates at Jive Records. He wrote her first single, “I Am Your Woman.” In the past, the singer has encouraged music lovers to continue enjoying Robert’s music without feeling guilty because fans are not to blame for his horrific actions.





Play



“Unsung: Syleena Johnson” premieres on Sunday, April 25 at 9/8c on TV One.