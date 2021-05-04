MadameNoire Featured Video

The investigation and firing of Sharon Osbourne is one of the few times we’ve seen swift and corrective action when it comes to a well-known, white public figure who acted a fool on the job. All we can attribute it to is it happening at the right time in history.

For those who need a refresher, Osbourne found herself in hot water, first on Twitter, when she decided to defend her friend Piers Morgan and his right to free speech, in his criticism against Meghan Markle, including the fact that he doubted whether or not she suffered from suicidal ideation and mental health issues.

In her defense of Morgan, people accused Osbourne of being racist. And when they tried to discuss it on “The Talk,” Osbourne got downright belligerent with her co-host Sheryl Underwood.

After an investigation into past comments she’d made against other Black women and other marginalized groups, CBS decided that Osbourne had to go.

Now, in a recent interview her daughter, Kelly Osbourne, shared her thoughts on “cancel culture.” And sadly, more than anything, they illustrate that the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree.

During a recent interview with US Weekly, promoting her new podcast, Kelly Osbourne encouraged people not to be afraid to make a mistake, ask questions and educate themselves.

While she didn’t reference her mother specifically, she continued, “That’s why, like, I don’t give a f—k about cancel culture. I don’t give a f—k about what anyone thinks about me in that sense,” she told Us. “Like, if you think I’m a racist, fine. You think I’m a racist. I know who I am. I don’t care what you think of me. I care what [my cohost] Jeff thinks of me. I care what my family thinks of me. I don’t care what somebody hiding behind a computer and a fake Instagram page who puts up stuff where they don’t practice what they preach [thinks].”

I’m in agreement with Levar Burton. The former “Reading Rainbow” host told Meghan McCain, it’s not about being cancelled as it is about being held accountable.

“In terms of cancel culture, I think it’s misnamed. It’s a misnomer. I think we have a consequence culture, and that consequences are finally encompassing everybody in the society, whereas they haven’t been, ever, in this country.”

Making mistakes is what it means to be human in this world. But mistakes cost. And when there is a history of them, as was the case with Sharon Osbourne, you have to pay.

Folks should absolutely give a f*ck about that.

Instead of dismissing claims of racism with what your friends and family may think of you, Osbourne, both mother and daughter, should follow Kelly’s advice. Educate yourselves. Determine why people are calling you racist. Recognize that many people—especially white people—harbor racist ideologies. And instead of running from the label, do the work to ensure that you don’t speak out of turn again.