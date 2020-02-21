Diddy Knew What He Was Doing When He Posted Those Pictures Of Lauren London

Public figures love to blast their fans and media outlets for starting rumors and feeding into hearsay. However, what we don’t talk about often enough is how many act as the ringmasters of the media circus which they claim to hate so much. If we’re being perfectly honest with ourselves, many celebrities get a high from making headlines and regardless of how famous and accomplished they are, resort to attention-seeking antics to get their fix.

The latest figure who appeared to commit some questionable acts for the sake of causing a stir is Diddy and, sadly, he did so at the expense of a grieving friend. In honor of Throwback Thursday, the hip hop mogul shared images of himself and Lauren London at the recent Roc Nation Brunch. One image shows the pair laughing and engaged in conversation. However, the second picture was enough to raise eyebrows. As Lauren stands towards the front of the shot looking straight ahead, Diddy stands behind her, sipping on champagne and apparently admiring the view. He captioned the image: #lostfiles… @laurenlondon” followed by a heart emoji.

Y’all really made Diddy delete this pic of Lauren …my gosh. pic.twitter.com/WSnbUYpvLX — JAMELIA (@ANTIMELIA__) February 20, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Unsurprisingly, fans reacted by speculating that there was something romantic brewing between the two. Without hesitation, Lauren came forward and dispelled the rumors in a series of Instagram posts. The first post showed a picture of the actress’s late boyfriend, Nipsey Hussle, which she captioned:

“Still His!

King Ermias!

Never Forget!”

She then followed up with a post, which read:

“Stop f-ckin playing with my name. Now let me get back to healing.”

“’I’m all love and peace but never forget….I’m a woman in grief and I don’t play about Nip, my family ,my character and code,” she added in the caption. “Bout to drink a green juice to start the day though.”

Diddy eventually removed the images and reposted one of them. This time, he referred to Lauren as his “sister” in the caption to clear up any confusion.

While we know Lauren has a long history of business relationships with Diddy — as did Nipsey– the rap mogul knows better than anyone the type of eyes that are on Lauren who, as she noted, is still grieving the loss of her longtime partner last year. If he wanted to show love to Lauren and respect for Nipsey he should’ve kept those files personal. As someone who suffered a loss not too long ago, he should understand the sensitivity around such posts, and let that override his need to perform grief, demonstrate solidarity, show support, or any other emotion best left to personal interactions. In short, do better, Diddy.