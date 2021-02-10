MadameNoire Featured Video

Lauren London began trending on Twitter Tuesday after Los Angeles newspaper, the Los Angeles Sentinel, published a report that the actress is pregnant with her third child.

According to the publication, an unnamed source confirmed the news. Commentary on social media outlets has ranged from shock to encouragement and support to skepticism considering how fiercely protective London is over her personal life.

Lauren took to Twitter Wednesday morning to address the reports.

“Woke up to some straight bullshi-. Rumors ! Lies ! On a woman trying her best to heal?! Please stop. I’m NOT pregnant,” the “Games People Play” actress tweeted.

Nipsey’s former bodyguard, J Roc, has also come forward to address the reports, dubbing them as “fake news.”

“Fake news!!!” wrote on Instagram. “You people is miserable. But [since] we got y’all attention, ‘What It Feel Like’ Hussle x Hov 2/12/21 #TMC.”

London has two biological children —11-year-old Kameron, whom she shares with rapper Lil Wayne, and 4-year-old Kross, whom she shared with late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Lauren and Nipsey dated for six years before he was tragically murdered by gunfire in March of 2019. London continues to openly and privately mourn the loss of her soul mate.

“I am completely lost,” she wrote on Instagram shortly after Nipsey’s death. “I’ve lost my best friend. My sanctuary. My protector. My soul….I’m lost without you. We are lost without you babe. I have no words.”

Nipsey’s alleged murderer, Eric Holder, is currently awaiting trial. Last month, the start date of the trial was postponed to after the presiding judge retired, according to the New York Daily News. He faces one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection to other victims who were injured in the shooting.

We continue to send our prayers to Lauren and she navigates her grief.