Tyrese is off the market again. You read that right. Two months after announcing his split from estranged wife Samantha Lee, the R&B singer debuted a new lady in his life on Instagram.

Over the weekend, Tyrese attended the NBA All-Star game in Atlanta where he shared footage of him getting close to a woman named Zelie Timothy.

The singer posted a video holding hands with Timothy inside a private suite at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Never go out…… #AntiSocial #BlackPanthers,” he wrote as the caption. Using a line from his hit song “Signs,” Tyrese continued, “I don’t know what it is but those Leo’s drive me 😣”- #AllStarAtL never been so happy about sitting alone in my life……… #CovidIsStillVeryRealOutHere stay safe out there y’all.”

He went on to post a video of Timothy kissing his cheek while he smoked what appeared to be hookah in a nightclub. “She antisocial ZZzzzzzzz #AllStarF–kS–t #DominicAsian,” he captioned the post.

Timothy, who refers to herself as “your fav Dominican Leo” in her Instagram bio, is an influencer and entrepreneur. She reposted the same footage as Tyrese and added, “What’s understood does not need to be explained.”

News of their alleged relationship comes as a surprise to many.

In January, the singer launched a short-lived campaign to win his wife back. He left a lengthy comment on Tammy Franklin’s 25th wedding anniversary post for her husband, gospel producer Kirk Franklin, in hopes of gaining his estranged wife’s attention.

“Happy Happy Happy Anniversary!!!!!! Magic Magic and more magic….. Dear Samantha this was supposed to be us…. remember the franklins was our marriage GOALS!!!!!!!!!!!!” he wrote. “Smiling smiling……. I’m gonna get her back watch me! [ I think ]”

The former couple, who tied the knot in 2017 and share a 4-year-old daughter together, announced their divorce in a shared statement on Instagram in December 2020.

Lee has been vocal on social media in the wake of their split. Most notably, she answered questions about whether or not she’d recommend dating a celebrity. Lee replied, “No!… I think a lot of women want a certain type of notoriety in being with a certain guy.” She continued, “That’s not where your worth comes from. That’s not where your validation comes from. Your worth comes from God, and God alone. It doesn’t matter who you’re with.”