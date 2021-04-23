MadameNoire Featured Video

After six years, four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has traded in her partnership with Nike for a new collaboration for Gap’s Athleta brand, The Wall Street Journal reports.

“I felt like it wasn’t just about my achievements, it’s what I stood for and how they were going to help me use my voice and also be a voice for females and kids,” Biles told the publication of her new partnership with Athleta. “I feel like they also support me, not just as an athlete, but just as an individual outside of the gym and the change that I want to create, which is so refreshing.”

Athleta, a company that is employed by 97 percent women, is one that has a primary focus of diversity and inclusion.

“Now that I’m older and kind of in the world a little bit more, I see and I know and I learn and I grow from things, so to partner with Athleta, I think they stand for everything that I stand for,” Biles went on.

As a part of the partnership, Biles will release a signature line of performance apparel. During the interview, Biles did not speak negatively of Nike or her reason for ending the partnership, but when asked if she felt that she would have been able to release a signature line with Nike, she said, “Not necessarily, but I also feel like Athleta is committed to diversity and inclusion, of all women, backgrounds, ages, sizes, abilities, and races.”

As for Nike, a spokesperson told the publication, “Simone Biles is an incredible athlete and we wish her the very best. We will continue to champion, celebrate and evolve to support our female athletes.” The news comes days after it was announced that Vanessa Bryant moved to end her current partnership with Nike for Kobe’s signature shoes.

Congrats to Simone on her new endeavor.