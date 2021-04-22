MadameNoire Featured Video

The beauty world has been changing in the last couple of years and thankfully, it’s making more sustainable and eco-friendly strides. Consumers are increasingly wanting transparency from the brands they support concerning all levels of their operations, like where their products are sourced, who’s manufacturing them, and importantly, what the company’s impact on the environment is.

With that in mind, down below is a curation of tested brands and beauty products with clean beauty and eco-friendly initiatives at their forefront so you can feel good about treating your body to the best while also lowering your environmental impact.

Earth To Skin

Have you heard of Earth To Skin? Since being started in 2019 this skincare brand has scaled up (now available exclusively at Walmart) while keeping the prices of its products affordable and staying true to its values — which surround providing consumers with quality products free of parabens, phthalates, petroleum, mineral oil, sulfates, and gluten while leaving room for simple formulas with the best ingredients from our beautiful planet.

If you’re new to the brand, try out their Watermelon Hydrating Juicy Serum, which hydrates and refreshes the face and neck with its watermelon fruit extract, Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, and antioxidants. They’re all ingredients that make the product great at brightening one’s skin complexion and evening out your skin tone.