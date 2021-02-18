MadameNoire Featured Video

As the necessities we need to take care of ourselves, the things we use every day while we’re getting ready in the morning, and the items we use to wind down at night, personal care products are always on the brain. That being said, IPSY’s new Refreshments line is designed to help make daily personal care routines simpler and more convenient, but is it worth the $43 per month cost?

If you didn’t know, IPSY is the largest beauty subscription-based service in the world. As described in the company’s press release, Refreshments is a “clean, cruelty-free and 100% vegan product line” that promises to “break through the clutter” in one’s routine. Offering a body cream, body wash, shaving cream, five-blade razor, hand cream, and cleansing face wipes, the line is said to be completely customizable to one’s needs. Monthly orders of the products can be updated with changes that work for you, or skipped altogether if need be.

Out of the whole launch, I would say the two products I’ve enjoyed the most have been the Velvety Body Cream ($12), and the Pearly Body Wash ($9). I have to give it to IPSY — the “citrus spritz” scent in the products of the Refreshments line is amazing. The body wash has a really rich and foamy lather that makes me look forward to hopping in the shower, and I’ve noticed it doesn’t leave my skin feeling stripped. Concerning the body cream, I definitely co-sign the benefits of its shea butter and olive oil ingredients. I usually feel super soft after using it, which surprised me because of how quickly it absorbs into my skin. As another positive, the Pillowy Shave Cream ($6) has been pretty nice, too. I’ve liked the alternative of using a cream-based product to do my shaving as opposed to a foam, which has been something new and nourishing for me.

All that aside, I was least impressed with the Luxe 5-Blade Razor ($5), and personally found the Luscious Hand Cream ($5) and the Cleansing Face Wipes ($6) to be unnecessary for my lifestyle. Even though the razor has a reusable handle that you can pair with interchangeable razor heads, I don’t find this particular one to be anything special in comparison to similar products on the market. The hand cream is fairly standard. And even though the cleansing wipes are nice because they don’t leave my face feeling tight or dry, I generally find facial wipes to be an unnecessary product for me and my current routine. Ideally, I wish the Refreshments line would have included a toothpaste since that’s something I use twice a day, or even a small fragrance of their citrusy scent.

Overall, I would say spending a total of $43 on the full line every month wouldn’t be worth your coins. Because I love the cream and body wash so much (and the scent), I plan on spending the $21 on those pretty regularly for myself, even though it won’t be a monthly purchase. If you’re looking to add some nice little luxuries into your everyday personal care routine, I would definitely recommend shaking it up with those.