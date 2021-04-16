MadameNoire Featured Video

As the founder of The NakedFace — a brand born out of the hopes to help Black women like herself who’ve struggled with hyperpigmentation and sun damage — Tracy Rookard’s three product line helps nourish the body from top to bottom with her solely organic and natural products that are infused with natural shea butter.

According to The NakedFace’s website, The Best Face & Body Creme ($19.99), is said to have “hydrating and antioxidant properties that help prevent skin damage” which additionally makes it perfect for all skin types. Being “high in essential fatty and amino acids, Vitamins A & E,” and including “shea butter, prickly pear oil, almond oil, frankincense oil, and rosehip oil,” the description claims the product will have you feeling soft, moisturized, and silky smooth.

Quite honestly, I’ve never felt a whipped body butter so light and airy to the touch. Impressively, the consistency really did feel like whipped cream when I dipped my finger in to get some of the product out — and when applied on the skin it quickly melted and went on smooth like butter. Even though it’s described as an “unscented creme” on the brand’s website, the frankincense oil really does pack a punch so if you’re not fond of the scent I would suggest using this product sparingly on places like your elbows and knees when they’re in need of some extra TLC. I personally enjoyed it all over my skin and found that it made me feel super soft while giving a subtle glow that didn’t look or feel greasy.

The Best Hair Creme ($11.99) was the product in Rookard’s line that surprised me the most. While it looks white in the photo, the one I received was a bright yellow which I read on the brand’s website could be due to the product’s high concentration of shea butter that “may vary in color.” While this product can be used all over your scalp and down your hair shaft, it’s such an amazing scalp treatment. When I used the creme I could tell the peppermint and clove oils in its formula were doing their jobs of stimulating my scalp because of the tingly feeling they provided. As described on the brand’s website, the product can be used daily to improve scalp circulation, strengthen and promote hair growth, treat and prevent dry scalp, and help repair damaged hair with the additional help from the shea butter, coconut oil, and castor oil that make up the product’s base.

The last thing I tried out was the Best Face & Body Scrub ($17.99). While it did leave my skin hydrated and feeling softer after each time I used it, I do have to say that this was my least favorite product. With a formula comprised of shea butter, Vitamin E, sugar, and coffee, I feel as though the amount of shea butter in the product ended up making it difficult to use in the shower when my skin was wet because the richness of the shea butter wouldn’t allow the product to glide on my skin since the oil and water didn’t mix well together. That being said, I feel like the struggle with the application also made it harder for the coffee grounds in the product to scrub my skin the way I was looking forward to. In the end though, after rinsing off the scrub before getting out of the shower I always found that the shea butter and overall moisturizing aspect of the product itself did leave my skin hydrated and softer, so I can’t fault it for that.

Comprehensively, I would say that out of the three products the hair creme and the whipped body butter were the best of what the brand has to offer. With that in mind, I would definitely recommend trying out those. Particularly, if you’re looking for something that will stimulate hair growth and treat your scalp, I would recommend using the hair creme regularly and strategically to get the best results out of it since it felt pretty strong on the scalp.

To check out The NakedFace for yourself, find all the brand’s products here.