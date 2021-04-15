MadameNoire Featured Video
It’s amazing how the problems on “Married at First Sight” become far more realistic and reasonable when Chris and Paige are no longer on the show. This week, we were left with the remaining four: Briana and Vincent, Haley and Jacob, and Ryan and Clara.

And while there was far less drama last night, there is still plenty to discuss with the remaining couples. And we’re happy to help y’all dissect. Because with just two weeks left until decision day, there are some deep rooted issues that still need to be addressed if three of the four remaining couples are going to make it.

We’ve given up all hope on Haley and Jacob. And if you watched last night’s episode, you understand why.

